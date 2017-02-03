Internews объявляет вакансию на должность HR Директора [Евразия и Азия]

Internews объявляет вакансию на должность HR Директора по регионам Евразии и Азии. Директор будет базироваться в Бишкеке или в Бангкоке. Онлайн заявку на английском языке необходимо заполнить здесь.

Regional Human Resources Officer — Asia and Eurasia

LocationBangkok, Thailand or Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic

POSITION SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Senior Human Resources Director, the Regional Human Resources Officer is responsible for providing human resources and compliance support to local field offices in the Asia and Europe & Eurasia regions, including training, ensuring legal compliance, records review, and other oversight of local HR functions. Areas of focus include review of hiring processes and personnel records for each local office within the region, ERP data entry, coordinating and ensuring compliance with local legal requirements, and reporting to the HR team in headquarters offices. In addition this position may provide advice and guidance to local HR representatives in field offices and perform other HR generalist duties as required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following, with other duties upon request:

— Together with local HR representatives, consults local legal counsel to establish local labor requirements, including but not limited to establishing compliant labor agreements, paid time off requirements, severance and termination requirements, and statutory and voluntary benefit requirements.

— Reviews the HR template documents being used in each office to ensure compliance and standardization, including employment agreements, contract agreements, staff policies and handbooks.

— Ensures delivery of staff safety and security information to relevant staff groups.

— Provides ERP support to field offices, including new employee training, continued learning, and troubleshooting.

— Maintains local staff member data in the ERP system for offices which do not have direct access.

— Reviews local personnel files for every office within the portfolio for completeness and accuracy.

— Provides monthly staff census reports for each local office.

— Serves as point of contact and initial escalation point for questions about policy, procedure, and requirements for local HR representatives in each office.

— Develops and maintains contact list for local legal counsel in each office.

— Coordinates the development and completion of quarterly compliance and risk assessment reports for each office for delivery to HQ HR.

— Develops and implements additional components of the HR toolkit and templates for use in local offices.

— Supports field office setup and close out of projects and offices.

— Supports onboarding and training of key corporate staff within the region as needed.

— Provides support for local office audits as requested.

— Understanding of and demonstrated commitment to upholding Internews’ Core Values.

QUALIFICATIONS

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

— 5+ years of experience working in Human Resources.

— Proven ability handling confidential and/or sensitive information.

— Prior experience with databases, preferably an ERP or HRIS system.

— Experience working in a regional HR position, preferred.

— Experience working in the international non-profit sector, preferred.

— University degree, or equivalent.

— Ability to travel internationally as needed.

— Able and willing to work early early mornings or evenings as required in order to work with staff in the California office.

— Fluency in English, required.

— Fluency in Russian, Thai, or other languages preferred.

— Organized, logical, detail-oriented.

— Ability to take direction, yet work independently with remote supervision and complete tasks on time.

— Strong writing and grammar skills, strong interpersonal skills.

— Strong grasp of Microsoft Windows environment including MS Word, Excel, Outlook, and Explorer.

Benefits Information:

This position is being offered and hired by Internews Network. Benefits will be consistent with Internews Network’s offerings and will be reviewed during the hiring process. Additional information can be found on our About Working for Internews page.