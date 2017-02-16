Интерньюс объявляет региональную позицию в IT сфере

Ассистент системного администратора и Специалист по технической поддержке будет базироваться в Бишкеке (Кыргызстан), в Алматы (Казахстан) или в Бангкоке (Тайланд).

Работа предполагает полную занятость в офисе. Онлайн заявку можно заполнить здесь.

SUMMARY

Under the supervision of the Information Technology Manager, the Assistant Systems Administrator and Technical Support Specialist (hereafter “Support Specialist”) provides first level technical support for Internews’ program offices, help desk support for Internews worldwide staff and support for Internews global IT infrastructure. The following are the primary responsibilities for the specialist:

The Support Specialist will monitor and respond in a very timely manner to requests for technical assistance received in the Internews IT Help desk system. He/She shall be responsible of monitoring and maintaining the Internews IT Help system. This position will assist in monitoring, maintaining and troubleshooting Internews’ global IT Infrastructure including but not limited to critical HQ business systems and project office IT architecture. A very high level of customer service is expected. That includes prompt response to our internal customers and a daily log of issues and tasks associated with daily work performed.

Due to the nature of this position, work is to be performed in the office and between the standard office hours of 8:30am to 5:30 pm Monday – Friday, however due to the global nature of this position, occasional work outside these hours might be required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

To perform this job successfully, the individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily with or without accommodation.

Network Configuration, Monitoring & Maintenance:

— Assist with project office IT infrastructure setup and maintenance.

— Install and update applications to office and datacenter and project office servers as requested.

— Initiate 3rd party vendor support requests if required.

— Work under the direction of and with the assistance of corporate IT staff to maintain Internews business systems.

— Perform data recovery as needed and implement disaster recovery procedures.

— Contribute to documentation related to company procedures.

— Maintain physical environment for network hardware.

— Assists with off-hour emergencies and time-sensitive issues when required including those at the data center.

— Provide first level support for Internews project office IT infrastructure.

End user support:

— Provide technical support on a daily basis for Internews staff globally.

— Monitor and maintain client issues using Spiceworks helpdesk software.

— Set-up and configure end user desktop and laptop computers as needed.

— Provides support and set-up assistance regarding company mobile phones and other mobile devices.

Departmental administration and people skills:

— Assist with tracking software, hardware and licensing inventory.

— Provide strong written and verbal communication to colleagues.

— Build appropriate rapport and have a positive and professional working relationship with co-workers and consultants.

— Manage crisis situations using excellent communication with affected staff and management.

— Understanding of and demonstrated commitment to upholding Internews’ Core Values.

QUALIFICATIONS

— Extensive knowledge of Windows 7,8, 10, MacOS.

— Highly proficient in Microsoft Office 2013 and 2016.

— MS Exchange 2013, Outlook and Office deployment and administration experience.

— Proficient in Microsoft Server architecture

— Certification in Microsoft Server preferred.

— Mobile Phone and mobile device configuration and support.

— Familiarity with computer systems from end user perspective.

— Broad knowledge of computer hardware, network operations and maintenance.

— Knowledge of telecommunications systems.

— Knowledge of emerging technology trends.

— Willingness to continue developing professional skills that benefit Internews and the individual.

— Fluency in both written and verbal English, required.

Benefits Information:

This position is being offered and hired by Internews Network. Benefits will be consistent with Internews Network’s offerings and will be reviewed during the hiring process. Additional information can be found on our About Working for Internews page.

